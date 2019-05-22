Adduci’s homer leads Iowa to 5-3 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Jim Adduci hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 5-3 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The home run by Adduci scored Phillip Evans and Robel Garcia to give the Cubs a 4-1 lead.

The Cubs tacked on another run in the fifth when Taylor Davis hit a solo home run.

Omaha saw its comeback attempt come up short after Elier Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to cut the Iowa lead to 5-3.

Iowa right-hander Adbert Alzolay (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Heath Fillmyer (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and six hits over seven innings.