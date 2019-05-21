Mathisen’s single leads Reno to 10-7 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Wyatt Mathisen hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 10-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Tuesday.

The single by Mathisen started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Aces a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Domingo Leyba hit a three-run double and then scored on a single by Kevin Cron.

In the bottom of the eighth, El Paso cut into the deficit on an RBI double by Matthew Batten and an RBI single by Luis Urias.

Marc Rzepczynski (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Eric Yardley (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Chihuahuas chipped in at the plate, as five players collected at least two hits. Urias homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.

Despite the loss, El Paso is 7-2 against Reno this season.