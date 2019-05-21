Perez, Austin lead the way for Campeche

CAMPECHE, Mexico (AP) -- Jairo Perez homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Piratas de Campeche beat the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 8-0 on Tuesday.

Jay Austin singled three times for Campeche.

In the bottom of the fourth, Campeche crossed the plate for four runs, including an error that scored Perez and Jesus Alberto Vega. The Piratas then added two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Oscar Williams and Diego Madero hit RBI singles, while Perez hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Campeche starter Josh Outman (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Cesilio Pimentel (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

The Tecolotes were blanked for the first time this season, while the Piratas' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Campeche improved to 3-1 against Dos Laredos this season.