Basabe’s homer leads Lake Elsinore to 5-3 win over Stockton

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Olivier Basabe hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Lake Elsinore Storm to a 5-3 win over the Stockton Ports on Tuesday.

The home run by Basabe scored Tirso Ornelas to give the Storm a 3-2 lead.

The Storm later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Esteury Ruiz scored on a groundout and Gabriel Arias hit a sacrifice fly to secure the victory.

Stockton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeremy Eierman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Austin Beck in the seventh inning to cut the Lake Elsinore lead to 5-3.

Lake Elsinore right-hander Luis Patino (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over six innings. Opposing starter Brady Feigl (3-2) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over five innings.

With the win, Lake Elsinore improved to 4-1 against Stockton this season.