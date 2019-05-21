Jackson helps to shut out Rochester, Buffalo wins 5-0

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Zach Jackson and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Buffalo Bisons topped the Rochester Red Wings 5-0 on Tuesday.

Jackson (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two over two scoreless innings. Stephen Gonsalves (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked five.

In the top of the second, Buffalo took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Teoscar Hernandez that scored Reese McGuire. The Bisons then added a run in the sixth and three in the ninth. In the sixth, Cavan Biggio scored on a wild pitch, while Jordan Patterson drove in two runs and Hernandez drove in one in the ninth.

The Red Wings were held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Bisons' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.