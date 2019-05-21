Thompson’s homer leads Columbus to 5-2 win over Toledo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Columbus Clippers to a 5-2 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Tuesday.

The home run by Thompson scored Brandon Barnes to give the Clippers a 2-1 lead.

After Columbus added a run in the fifth on a home run by Adam Rosales, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jake Rogers hit a solo home run.

The Clippers later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Thompson and Mike Papi hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Columbus right-hander Shao-Ching Chiang (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyler Alexander (1-5) took the loss in the International League game after allowing three runs and four hits over five innings.

Willi Castro doubled and singled for the Mud Hens.