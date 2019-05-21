Masters’ single leads Potomac to 6-3 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- David Masters hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 6-3 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday.

The single by Masters capped a three-run inning and gave the Nationals a 3-1 lead after KJ Harrison hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

After the teams traded runs, the Wood Ducks cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ryan Dorow hit a solo home run.

The Nationals later tacked on two runs in the ninth when Osvaldo Abreu scored on a sacrifice and Aldrem Corredor hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Potomac right-hander Kyle Johnston (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Reid Anderson (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Dorow homered and singled twice for the Wood Ducks. Samuel Huff homered and doubled, scoring two runs.