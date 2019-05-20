Rojas hits grand slam, leads Salt Lake over Las Vegas

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jose Rojas hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 9-6 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Monday.

The grand slam by Rojas scored Taylor Ward, Justin Bour, and Matt Thaiss to give the Bees a 9-3 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Las Vegas cut into the lead on a double by Sheldon Neuse that scored Seth Brown, Mark Payton and Dustin Fowler.

Jarrett Parker homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for Salt Lake. Dustin Garneau homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

John Curtiss (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Las Vegas starter Parker Dunshee (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.