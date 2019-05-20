Sports
Parmelee’s double leads Tulsa to 5-2 win over Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Parmelee hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 5-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Monday.
The double by Parmelee gave the Drillers a 5-2 lead and capped a four-run inning for Tulsa. Earlier in the inning, Tulsa tied the game when Cody Thomas drew a bases-loaded walk and then took the lead when Keibert Ruiz hit an RBI single.
After Tulsa scored one run in the first inning, Springfield went up 2-1 after Irving Lopez scored on a pickoff in the first inning and Jose Godoy hit an RBI single in the second.
Yordy Cabrera (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jacob Patterson (3-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.
Tulsa improved to 6-1 against Springfield this season.
