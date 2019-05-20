Dorow leads Down East to 14-2 win over Potomac

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Ryan Dorow hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Potomac Nationals 14-2 on Monday.

The home runs by Dorow, both three-run shots, came in the first off Malvin Pena and in the fifth off Jeremy McKinney.

Down East starter Jake Latz (2-1) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Pena (2-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over three innings.

Cole Freeman doubled twice, also stealing a base for the Nationals.