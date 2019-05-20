NFL Network to broadcast 10 Conference USA football games

The NFL Network and Conference USA have agreed to a four-year partnership that will put 10 of the league's Saturday football games on the network each season.

"While exploring new media options for football, NFL Network stood out as an excellent opportunity for national exposure," C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said Monday in a statement. "We look forward to showcasing our conference through their tremendous platform and reach."

Conference USA also has agreements with ESPN, online sports network Stadium and Facebook. The agreement is the first between the NFL Network and a college conference.

"We are excited to showcase the next generation of NFL athletes to our fans on a weekly basis," said Hans Schroeder, chief operating officer of NFL Media.

The full schedule of Conference USA games to be shown on the NFL Network this season will be released at a later date.