AP Sportlight

May 21

1881 — A group of tennis club members meet at the Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York City to form the world's first national governing body for tennis: The United States National Lawn Tennis Association.

1904 — The Federation Internationale de Football Association is founded in Paris. FIFA is to oversee international competition among the national associations of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

1932 — The first Curtis Cup is played at the Wentworth Club at Virginia Water of Surrey, England. The United States beats England 5 1/2-3 1/2. The U.S. wins all three foursomes matches in the morning for 3-0 lead and Virginia Van Wie and Leona Cheney take their singles matches in the afternoon for the victory.

1977 — Heavily favored Seattle Slew, ridden by Jean Cruguet, wins the Preakness Stakes by 1½ lengths over Iron Constitution, a 31-1 shot.

1979 — The Montreal Canadiens win their 21st Stanley Cup by beating the New York Rangers 4-1 in Game 5.

1981 — The New York Islanders win the Stanley Cup in five games with a 5-1 triumph over the Minnesota North Stars.

1988 — Risen Star, ridden by Eddie Delahoussaye, spoils Winning Colors' bid to become the first filly to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Preakness Stakes.

1995 — The Penske Racing Team is shut out of the 33-car Indianapolis 500 field when two-time winners Al Unser Jr. and Emerson Fittipaldi fail to qualify. Unser is the first Indianapolis 500 winner to fail to qualify the next year.

2005 — Afleet Alex, ridden by Jeremy Rose, regains his footing and his drive after being cut off by Scrappy T in a frightening collision and breezes home to win the Preakness Stakes. Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo finishes third.

2011 — Bernard Hopkins, 46, becomes the oldest fighter to win a major world title, capturing the WBC light heavyweight title from Jean Pascal in Montreal. He takes the WBC, IBO and The Ring magazine titles from Pascal, a Canadian making his fifth defense. Hopkins broke the age record set by George Foreman in a heavyweight title victory over Michael Moorer in 1994.

2014 — Wendell Scott becomes the first African-American driver elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Scott is joined by popular NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, two-time series champ Joe Weatherly, 1960 champion Rex White and 26-race winner Fred Lorenzen.

2017 — Bernhard Langer cruises to his second straight Regions Tradition victory, shooting an 8-under-64 to match Jack Nicklaus' record of eight PGA Tour Champions major titles.

2017 — Sweden wins the hockey world championship with a 2-1 shootout victory over two-time defending champion Canada.