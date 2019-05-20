Padres look to stop 3-game losing streak against Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (25-22, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (23-24, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (3-2, 3.16 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (3-2, 1.99 ERA, .75 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Padres are 11-13 against NL West opponents. San Diego has hit 67 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads them with 14, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 7-10 against division opponents. The Arizona offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. David Peralta leads the team with a mark of .317. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer leads the Padres with 50 hits and is batting .284. Reyes is 9-for-36 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 25 extra base hits and is batting .317. Eduardo Escobar is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .221 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: day-to-day (right foot contusion).