Aybar hits grand slam, leads Monclova over Quintana Roo

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Aybar hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 13-2 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Sunday.

The grand slam by Aybar gave the Acereros a 12-2 lead and capped a seven-run inning for Monclova. Earlier in the inning, Chris Carter hit a two-run home run and Cade Gotta drew a bases-loaded walk.

Rodolfo Amador homered and singled, scoring two runs for Monclova. Jose Amador doubled and singled, scoring two runs.

Monclova right-hander Wilmer Rios (4-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Carlos Frias (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over three innings.

With the win, Monclova improved to 4-2 against Quintana Roo this season.