Barreda, Alvarez lift Tijuana over Campeche 7-0

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Alvarez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in four, and Manny Barreda allowed just four hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Toros de Tijuana defeated the Piratas de Campeche 7-0 on Sunday.

Barreda (5-1) struck out five and walked one to get the win.

Tijuana scored four runs in the first on two-run home runs by Alvarez and Jesus Valdez. The Toros scored again in the seventh inning, when Logan Watkins hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Alvarez.

Orlando Lara (1-3) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Campeche was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Tijuana staff recorded its third shutout of the year.

Tijuana improved to 5-1 against Campeche this season.