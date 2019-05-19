Caldwell’s homer leads Biloxi to 5-4 win over Chattanooga

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Bruce Caldwell hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 5-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday.

The home run by Caldwell scored Cooper Hummel and Patrick Leonard to give the Shuckers a 4-3 lead.

With the score tied 4-4 in the seventh, the Shuckers took the lead for good when Hummel hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Robie Rojas.

Aaron Kurcz (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joel Kuhnel (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.