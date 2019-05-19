Gilbert leads Modesto to 2-0 win over Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Logan Gilbert struck out 11 hitters over seven innings, leading the Modesto Nuts over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Gilbert (2-0) picked up the win after he allowed two hits.

Modesto scored its runs when Connor Kopach hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and Matt Sanders hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Leo Crawford (0-3) went six innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out eight to take the tough loss in the California League game.

The Quakes were blanked for the third time this season, while the Nuts' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.