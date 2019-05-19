Slater’s homer leads Sacramento to 4-3 win over Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Austin Slater hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 4-3 win over the Fresno Grizzlies in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The home run by Slater scored Mike Gerber and was the game's last scoring play.

The Grizzlies took a 3-2 lead when Jacob Wilson hit an RBI single, scoring Carter Kieboom in the third.

Sacramento starter Tyler Beede (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Scott Copeland (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Kieboom homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Grizzlies.