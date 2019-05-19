Williams’ single leads Greenville to 8-4 win over West Virginia

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Grant Williams hit a two-run single in the second inning, leading the Greenville Drive to an 8-4 win over the West Virginia Power on Sunday.

The single by Williams came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Drive a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Cole Brannen hit a sacrifice fly and Devlin Granberg hit an RBI single.

The Drive later added a run in the third and two in the fourth. In the third, Kervin Suarez hit an RBI double, while Jordan Wren hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Wren homered and doubled, driving home two runs for Greenville.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Yoan Aybar (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while West Virginia starter Clay Chandler (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Charlie McConnell doubled twice and singled for the Power.