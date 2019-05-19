Martin hits walk-off homer, Greensboro beats Lakewood 8-7

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a walk-off three-run homer, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Lakewood BlueClaws 8-7 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

One batter earlier, Fabricio Macias singled, scoring Raul Siri to cut the Lakewood lead to 7-5.

The BlueClaws took a 7-4 lead when Luis Garcia hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cole Stobbe in the fourth.

Cristofer Melendez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Robinson Martinez (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the BlueClaws, Ben Pelletier was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs.

Greensboro remains undefeated against Lakewood this season at 4-0.