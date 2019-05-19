Delay’s single leads Altoona to 6-4 win over Harrisburg

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) -- Jason Delay hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 6-4 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday.

The single by Delay, part of a two-run inning, gave the Curve a 5-4 lead before Hunter Owen scored on an error later in the inning.

Owen hit a solo home run and Adrian Valerio hit an RBI single in the second to give the Curve a 2-0 lead. The Senators came back to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning when Luis Garcia hit a two-run single and then scored on a single by Ian Sagdal.

Altoona tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Bralin Jackson hit an RBI single, scoring Delay.

Angel German (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jacob Condra-Bogan (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.