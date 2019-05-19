Zavala’s homer leads Charlotte to 6-4 win over Lehigh Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Seby Zavala hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 6-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Sunday.

The home run by Zavala scored Daniel Palka and Alcides Escobar to give the Knights a 3-2 lead.

Lehigh Valley answered in the top of the next frame when Matt McBride hit a solo home run to tie it up.

The Knights took the lead for good in the fifth when D.J. Peterson scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lehigh Valley saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ali Castillo hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Charlotte lead to 6-4.

Charlotte left-hander Ross Detwiler (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tyler Viza (0-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 4 2/3 innings.