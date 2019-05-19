Adon, Pineda lead Hagerstown to 4-0 win over Hickory

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Israel Pineda homered and had two hits, and Joan Adon allowed just four hits over six innings as the Hagerstown Suns beat the Hickory Crawdads 4-0 on Sunday.

Adon (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three.

In the bottom of the second, Hagerstown took the lead on a double by Kyle Marinconz that scored Pineda. The Suns then added two runs in the third and a run in the sixth. In the third, Cody Wilson scored on a stolen base and Jacob Rhinesmith scored on a passed ball, while Pineda hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Yerry Rodriguez (4-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Crawdads were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Suns' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.