Cortes’ single leads St. Lucie to 8-6 win over Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Carlos Cortes hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to an 8-6 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Sunday. With the victory, the Mets swept the three-game series.

The single by Cortes started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, St. Lucie took the lead when Quinn Brodey hit an RBI single and then added to it when Jacob Zanon hit a sacrifice fly.

Joseph Shaw (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Joe Record (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Miracle, Lewin Diaz homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, St. Lucie improved to 4-2 against Fort Myers this season.