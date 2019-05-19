Fagalde leads Palm Beach to 2-0 win over Bradenton

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Alex Fagalde allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Palm Beach Cardinals over the Bradenton Marauders in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

Fagalde (5-2) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

Palm Beach scored its runs on two RBI singles by Yariel Gonzalez.

Cody Bolton (5-2) went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Marauders were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Cardinals' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Palm Beach improved to 4-2 against Bradenton this season.