Ryu expected to start for the Dodgers against Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers (30-17, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (21-25, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-1, 1.72 ERA, .73 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Tanner Roark (5-2, 3.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Los Angeles will square off at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.

The Reds are 12-10 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .214 batting average as a team this season, last in the majors. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .297.

The Dodgers are 11-11 on the road. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .337 is third in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an OBP of .476. The Reds won the last meeting 4-0. Tyler Mahle earned his first victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Walker Buehler took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .256. Iglesias is 10-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs and has 42 RBIs. Justin Turner is 8-for-28 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .206 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .245 batting average, 1.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Dodgers Injuries: Kenta Maeda: 10-day IL (adductor), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: day-to-day (hip), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Justin Turner: day-to-day (shin).