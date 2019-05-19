New York takes on Tampa Bay in division play

Tampa Bay Rays (27-16, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (27-17, second in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (4-0, 2.33 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Yankees: Chad Green (4-2, 13.97 ERA, 2.48 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York will host Tampa Bay in a meeting of division rivals.

The Yankees are 11-4 against opponents from the AL East. New York has hit 60 home runs as a team this season. Gary Sanchez leads them with 12, averaging one every 8.3 at-bats.

The Rays have gone 9-9 against division opponents. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a mark of .292. The Rays won the last meeting 2-1. Hunter Wood notched his first victory and Lowe went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Luis Cessa took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is batting .290. Sanchez is 7-for-32 with two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .521. Lowe is 9-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 7-3, .249 batting average, 1.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Yankees Injuries: Masahiro Tanaka: day-to-day (shin), Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).