Leyba, Szczur lead the way for Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Domingo Leyba homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Reno Aces beat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-3 on Saturday.

Matt Szczur doubled and singled twice for Reno.

Reno took the lead in the first when Kevin Cron hit a sacrifice fly and Leyba hit a two-run home run.

After Reno added a run in the second on a single by Tim Locastro, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Kristopher Negron scored on a groundout.

The Aces later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Leyba scored on a groundout, while Yasmany Tomas hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Anthony Vasquez (2-2) got the win in relief while Tacoma starter Tyler Cloyd (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.