Daza, Mundell and Fuentes lead Albuquerque in win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Yonathan Daza had four hits, while Brian Mundell and Josh Fuentes recorded three apiece as the Albuquerque Isotopes defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-2 on Saturday.

Daza homered and singled three times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Mundell doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.

Albuquerque took the lead in the first when Mundell hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Peter Mooney.

Albuquerque later scored in four additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Daza hit a three-run home run to help finish off the blowout.

Albuquerque right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Fernando Rodriguez Jr. (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.