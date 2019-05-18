Castellano’s homer leads NW Arkansas to 7-6 win over Springfield

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Angelo Castellano hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 7-6 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Saturday.

The home run by Castellano scored Meibrys Viloria to give the Naturals a 6-4 lead.

The Naturals tacked on another run in the eighth when Castellano hit an RBI single, bringing home Viloria.

Springfield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jose Martinez and Alberto Triunfel scored on an error in the ninth inning to cut the NW Arkansas lead to 7-6.

Andres Sotillet (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Hector Mendoza (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Johan Mieses singled twice, also stealing a base for the Cardinals.