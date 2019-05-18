Ventura’s sacrifice fly leads Daytona over Tampa in 11 innings

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Randy Ventura hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 11th inning to lead the Daytona Tortugas to a 7-6 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday.

Alejo Lopez scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Hendrik Clementina.

The Tortugas scored one run in the 10th before Tampa answered in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Hill hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Angel Aguilar to tie the game 6-6.

Reliever Michael Byrne (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing two runs and two hits over two innings. Braden Bristo (2-1) went two innings, allowing two runs while striking out one in the Florida State League game.

Drew Mount tripled and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

The Tarpons squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. For the Tarpons, Isiah Gilliam homered and singled, also stealing a base. Hill singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home.