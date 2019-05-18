Davidson, Casteel carry Mississippi to 4-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Ryan Casteel doubled and singled, and Tucker Davidson tossed eight scoreless innings as the Mississippi Braves beat the Birmingham Barons 4-1 on Saturday.

Davidson (1-2) allowed five hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Mississippi added to its lead when Alejandro Salazar hit a two-run single.

After Mississippi added a run in the sixth when Luis Valenzuela scored on a passed ball, the Barons cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Gavin Sheets hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Gonzalez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kyle Kubat (2-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Sheets singled three times for the Barons.