Munroe’s homer leads Dayton to 4-1 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Shard Munroe hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 4-1 win over the South Bend Cubs on Saturday.

The home run by Munroe scored Pabel Manzanero and Jay Schuyler and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, South Bend took the lead on a single by Nelson Velazquez that scored Levi Jordan. Dayton answered in the next half-inning when Brian Rey hit a solo home run.

Adrian Rodriguez (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while South Bend starter Riley Thompson (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.