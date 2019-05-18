Miller’s single leads Richmond to 5-2 win over Akron

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jalen Miller hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Saturday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Flying Squirrels and a three-game winning streak for the RubberDucks.

The single by Miller came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jacob Heyward hit an RBI single, bringing home Miller.

The Flying Squirrels tacked on another run in the sixth when Jonah Arenado scored on a wild pitch.

Kieran Lovegrove (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Akron starter Tanner Tully (3-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.