Goudeau, Fernandez lift Hartford over New Hampshire 5-3

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Vince Fernandez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Ashton Goudeau hurled six scoreless innings as the Hartford Yard Goats beat the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 on Saturday.

Goudeau (3-2) struck out five to pick up the win.

Hartford started the scoring in the first inning when Fernandez hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 5-2, the Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Santiago Espinal hit an RBI single, driving in Forrest Wall.

Willy Ortiz (0-3) went three innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Wall tripled and doubled, scoring two runs for the Fisher Cats.

With the win, Hartford improved to 10-4 against New Hampshire this season.