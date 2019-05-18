Grenier’s single leads Delmarva to 3-1 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Cadyn Grenier hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 3-1 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The single by Grenier scored Seamus Curran and Robbie Thorburn to give the Shorebirds a 2-0 lead.

After Delmarva added a run in the sixth on a single by Nick Horvath, the Intimidators cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Johan Cruz hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Curbelo.

Delmarva left-hander Nick Vespi (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kade McClure (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and six hits over seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Curbelo singled three times for the Intimidators.

With the win, Delmarva remains undefeated (7-0) against Kannapolis this season.