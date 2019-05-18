The Latest: Byron moves into NASCAR All-Star Race

Daniel Hemric (8) and Michael McDowell (34) lead the field out of Turn 4 for the start of the NASCAR All-Star Open auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Saturday, May 18, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on the NASCAR All-Star Race (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

William Byron is an All-Star.

Byron outlasted Bubba Wallace in overtime of the 20-lap first stage of the Monster Energy Open to advance into the All-Star Race later Saturday night.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Two more drivers will move into the All-Star Race from the Open, the leader of the 20-lap second stage and the winner after a final stage of 10 laps. One final driver will make the field from a vote of NASCAR fans.

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Daniel Hemric appeared to have the stage won with a big lead much of the way. But things came down to a green-white-checkered finish where Byron's No. 24 car moved from fourth to the front and prevailed over Wallace by a few feet.

Clint Bowyer will start the All-Star Race up front with Kyle Busch, the 2017 All-Star winner, alongside.

___

Clint Bowyer will start up front as he looks to win his first NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

It won't be easy, though, with Kyle Busch right alongside.

Bowyer has only had one top-10 finish in this non-points race in his nine previous trips. He says he's excited to try for the win — and the $1 million prize that goes to the champion.

Busch got the weekend off to a strong start with a victory in the truck series race on Friday night. Busch won this event two years ago.

NASCAR will experiment with a setup that reduces engine temperatures. The hope is to find a usable setup package when NASCAR rolls out its Gen 7 car in 2021.