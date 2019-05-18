Sharks, Blues square off with series tied 2-2

St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the San Jose Sharks for game five of the Western Conference finals with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Blues won the previous matchup 2-1.

The Sharks have gone 25-11-5 in home games. San Jose has scored 289 goals and ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 38.

The Blues are 12-9-5 against opponents from the Central Division. St. Louis has converted on 21.1 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 50 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski leads the Sharks with 38 goals, adding 26 assists and totaling 64 points. Logan Couture has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-22 in 82 games played this season. Jaden Schwartz has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Blues: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.0 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Sharks: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).