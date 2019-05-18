Campeche beats Tijuana 8-6

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Alejandro Rodriguez scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Piratas de Campeche to an 8-6 win over the Toros de Tijuana on Friday. With the loss, the Toros snapped a six-game winning streak.

The play started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 6-6. Later in the inning, Campeche took the lead when Asael Sanchez scored on a groundout and then added to it when Paul Leon scored on a groundout.

Jesus Alberto Vega hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to help give the Piratas a 3-0 lead. The Toros came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when they exploded for five runs, including a three-run home run by Junior Lake.

Tijuana took a 6-5 lead in the seventh when Fernando Perez hit an RBI single, driving in Beau Amaral.

Jesus Adrian Castillo (2-1) got the win in relief while Jumbo Diaz (2-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Gabriel Gutierrez reached base four times for the Toros.

Despite the loss, Tijuana is 3-1 against Campeche this season.