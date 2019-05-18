Kieboom hits walk-off homer in ninth, Fresno beats Sacramento 9-8

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Carter Kieboom hit a walk-off three-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Sacramento River Cats 9-8 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The Grizzlies scored one run in the eighth before Sacramento answered in the next half-inning when Austin Slater hit a two-run double to take an 8-6 lead.

Reliever Derek Self (2-0) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits to get the win. He also struck out four and walked one. Williams Jerez (2-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits while striking out one in the Pacific Coast League game.

Matt Reynolds tripled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win. Kieboom homered and singled twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Slater was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs for the River Cats.

The teams split the doubleheader after Sacramento won the first game 8-3. Fresno improved to 4-1 against Sacramento this season.