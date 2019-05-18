Norris hits walk-off single in 10th, San Jose beats Lake Elsinore 1-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Randy Norris hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the San Jose Giants defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 1-0 on Friday.

Logan Baldwin scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Norris.

The Giants had three relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Frank Rubio (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Hansel Rodriguez (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Storm did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Jeisson Rosario singled twice, also stealing a base for the Storm. Lake Elsinore was blanked for the third time this season, while the San Jose staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.