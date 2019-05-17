Bride hits walk-off single, Stockton beats Inland Empire 4-3

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Jonah Bride hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Stockton Ports beat the Inland Empire 66ers 4-3 on Friday.

Trace Loehr scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk and advanced to third following singles by Hunter Hargrove and Bride.

The 66ers tied the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth when Devin Davis hit a solo home run.

Reliever Mitchell Jordan (4-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one run and three hits to get the win. He also struck out six and walked two. Denny Brady (1-4) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the California League game. He also struck out six and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lazaro Armenteros homered and singled, driving in two runs in the win.

Despite the loss, Inland Empire is 3-1 against Stockton this season.