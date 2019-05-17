Cole leads Nashville to 9-3 win over Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Hunter Cole had four hits and three RBI as the Nashville Sounds topped the Round Rock Express 9-3 on Friday.

Nashville started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Zack Granite that scored Jose Trevino.

After Nashville added two runs in the third, the Express cut into the deficit in the third inning when Myles Straw and Yordan Alvarez hit RBI singles.

The Sounds later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Patrick Wisdom hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Granite, while Cole hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Nashville right-hander Tim Dillard (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cy Sneed (1-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and four hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Express, Derek Fisher homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.