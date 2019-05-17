Rogers’ double leads Toledo to 5-0 win over Scranton/WB

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jake Rogers hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to a 5-0 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The double by Rogers, part of a four-run inning, gave the Mud Hens a 3-0 lead before Jacob Robson hit an RBI triple later in the inning.

Toledo starter Tim Adleman (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Raynel Espinal (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

The RailRiders were blanked for the first time this season, while the Mud Hens' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.