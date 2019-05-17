New Hampshire beats Hartford 4-2

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Christian Williams scored on a groundout in the seventh inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 4-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Fisher Cats a 3-2 lead after Kevin Smith hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The Fisher Cats tacked on another run in the ninth when Smith hit a solo home run.

New Hampshire southpaw Zach Logue (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Rico Garcia (4-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing three runs and six hits over 6 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Hartford is 9-4 against New Hampshire this season.