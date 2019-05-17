Johnson, Garcia and Chu lead Akron in win

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Daniel Johnson, Wilson Garcia and Li-Jen Chu each had three hits, as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-2 on Friday.

Johnson singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two. Garcia doubled twice and singled, driving in three runs.

Akron scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it scored three runs, including an error that scored Chu.

Akron right-hander Aaron Civale (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Garrett Williams (1-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up four runs and four hits over 4 1/3 innings.