Mendez’s run leads Hagerstown to 3-2 win over Hickory

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Ricardo Mendez scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the fifth inning, as the Hagerstown Suns beat the Hickory Crawdads 3-2 on Friday.

Mendez scored after he reached base on a fielder's choice, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on an error.

The wild pitch by Lara capped a three-run inning for the Suns that started when an error occurred, scoring Omar Meregildo to cut the Hickory lead to 2-1.

In the top of the fifth, Hickory scored on an error that brought home Sherten Apostel. In the following at-bat, Jonathan Ornelas hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Frainyer Chavez to give the Crawdads a 2-0 lead.

Hagerstown right-hander Francys Peguero (2-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tyree Thompson (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Ornelas tripled and singled for the Crawdads.