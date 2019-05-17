Neymar, Neres in Brazil squad for Copa America, Lucas out

FILE - In this Aug.12 2018 file photo, PSG's Neymar reacts during a League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Caen at Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been given a three-game ban for lashing out at a fan following a loss in the French Cup final last month. AP Photo

Neymar and David Neres are in for the Copa America, Lucas Moura and Vinicius Jr. are out.

Brazil coach Tite named his squad Friday for the South American tournament, which starts in Sao Paulo on June 14.

As expected, Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar was included despite his recent injury problems and league suspension for an altercation with a fan.

Tite said Neymar made a mistake by getting involved in the altercation after PSG's loss in the French Cup. The coach said he would have a private conversation with the player when they next meet.

Tite also refused to say whether Neymar will remain the team captain during the tournament.

"I understand your questions, but I will speak to Neymar first. Not on the phone, personally. And I will not speak about this for now because I will speak to Neymar before I speak to you," the coach said at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters.

Brazil's players will start gathering at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday. The team will play two friendlies before the Copa America begins, facing Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia and Honduras four days later in Porto Alegre.

Brazil reached the quarterfinals at last year's World Cup but lost to Belgium. One of the most criticized players of that team, midfielder Fernandinho, has also returned to the squad for Copa America.

The Brazilians, who last won the continental title in 2007, will play in Group A with Bolivia, Peru and Venezuela.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dani Alves (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Miranda (Inter Milan)

Midfielders: Allan (Napoli), Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

Strikers: David Neres (Ajax), Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton)