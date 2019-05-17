Sports
Vasquez’s single leads Tijuana to 8-3 win over Tabasco
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Niko Vasquez hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to an 8-3 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Thursday. With the victory, the Toros swept the three-game series.
The single by Vasquez started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Toros a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Tijuana scored on four more plays, including a two-run double by Junior Lake.
Jumbo Diaz (2-0) got the win in relief while Jose Manuel Lopez (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Tijuana took advantage of some erratic Tabasco pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.
Tijuana improved to 4-2 against Tabasco this season.
