Karaviotis hits walk-off homer, Visalia beats Modesto 1-0

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Mark Karaviotis hit a walk-off solo homer, as the Visalia Rawhide beat the Modesto Nuts 1-0 on Thursday.

Reliever Breckin Williams (2-0) went one scoreless inning, allowing one hit while striking out two to get the win. Kyle Wilcox (0-1) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the California League game.

The Nuts were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Rawhide's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, Visalia improved to 6-1 against Modesto this season.